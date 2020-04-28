CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook 2030 : Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- A report "CNS Digital Therapeutics Market" has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the published report, the global CNS digital therapeutics market was estimated to be over US$ 1,082.40 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2030.



Top Key Players are:



Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Cognoa and CLICK THERAPEUTICS, INC., among others are some of the prominent players operating in the global CNS digital therapeutics market.



Analysis of Report:



There are various factors attributing to the growth of CNS digital therapeutic market, such as rapidly increasing geriatric population that is prone to CNS related diseases and are linked to old age. According to Alzheimer's Association, in 2019 the prevalence of Alzheimer's in Americans of all age was estimated to be around 5.8 million. Out of the total U.S. population one in 10 people of age 65 and older has Alzheimer's dementia. Increasing prevalence of such CNS related and neurological diseases is leading to increase in demand for treatment of such diseases. As there is no drug available in the market to cure diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson, companies are developing digital medicines which will assist in addressing these clinical conditions more effectively as compared to the traditional treatment methods. Moreover, relative inexpensiveness of digital therapeutics compared to conventional methods of treatment, customization availability according to patients need and 24/7 availability of these digital therapeutics are other pivotal factors that are expected to boost the global CNS digital therapeutics market during the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of neurological diseases is on among the major factors driving the growth of CNS digital therapeutics market. According to Alzheimer organization, alzheimer's disease is one among the most expensive disease, the treatment expenditure is higher compared to that for treatment of several cancers. Though there is no definite cure available for alzheimer disease, digital therapeutics here can play a pivotal role in helping in treatment of such neurological disease in a cost effective way compared to the conventional medicines.



