CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Set for Rapid Growth at a 31.6% CAGR : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The CNS digital therapeutics market is estimated to be over US$ 737.5 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 31.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The significant growth of the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as alzheimer's and currently there is no marketed medicine for the disease and that has added up to the burden on the healthcare system. Moreover, factors such as, reduction in healthcare costs, patient convenience and user-friendliness of the digital therapeutics application are anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising on investing for development of CNS digital therapeutics device by major companies across the globe to introduce new devices for CNS disorders along with faster FDA approval of these devices. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaboration and merges. For instance, Dthera Science entered in an agreement with a company in Japan for development and commercialization for product, DTHR-ALZ.



CNS Digital Therapeutics Market Prominent Players



The prominent players in the CNS digital therapeutics market are Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc, Epicadence, CLICK THERAPEUTICS, INC., Cognoa, GAIA AG, MindSciences, Brainmarc and MedRhythms among others.



Growing Factors:



The rising prevalence of neurological diseases is on among the major factors driving the growth of CNS digital therapeutics market. According to Alzheimer organization, alzheimer's disease is one among the most expensive disease, the treatment expenditure is higher compared to that for treatment of several cancers. Though there is no definite cure available for alzheimer disease, digital therapeutics here can play a pivotal role in helping in treatment of such neurological disease in a cost effective way compared to the conventional medicines.



Moreover, the fact that digital therapeutics can be customized according to the patients need and is available to then 24/7 for patients monitoring and participate in their therapy sessions as per their time of convenience. Patient's preference towards digital therapeutics is increasing owing to the fact that it is user-friendly offered, include prompt reminders, ability to ensure the patients adherence to medications and effective management of diseases.



Segmentation Based On:



By Disease Indication -



1.Alzheimers disease,

2.Parkinsons disease and Epilepsy



Regional Analysis:



North America holds the largest market share owing to technologically advanced medical infrastructure, increase in the incidences of chronic diseases and increase in geriatric population is anticipated to lead the growth in this region in the forecast period. Moreover, improving reimbursement structure that aims in reducing healthcare expenditure and increasing investment in CNS digital therapeutic devices through government funding's are a key growth factors for the growth of the market.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global CNS digital therapeutics Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the CNS digital therapeutics Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global CNS digital therapeutics Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the CNS digital therapeutics Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, CNS digital therapeutics Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



