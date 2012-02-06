CNSG Expanding to Help Small Businesses in Hernando County

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Lecanto, Florida-based Managed Service Provider CNSG will be expanding its operations to Hernando County. Now small-business owners who don’t have IT staffs of their own can call on CNSG to help them maintain their networks, update software and provide application support, among other services.



In business since 2003, CNSG prides itself on providing its customers with 24/7 monitoring rather than acting as “computer firefighters” who are only on hand in times of crisis. This type of monitoring lets CNSG’s team of seasoned professionals know when problems arise, even before their clients are aware of them.



Located in central Florida, Hernando County is considered the “Business Gateway to Tampa Bay” that offers businesses a lucrative and thriving economy in which to operate.



“We’re going to have a stronger presence in Hernando County,” said CNSG president Teresa Bell. “Our vision at CNSG is to provide the right technology support and IT solutions to meet the short- and long-term goals of our clients. Being a local business means a lot to us, and we want to help all businesses in Hernando County to succeed.”



Hernando County is merely the first stop on CNSG’s expansion trail. Bell and her team plan to extend their service reach throughout Florida and beyond.



About CNSG:

We at CNSG are proud of our record of performance in delivering quality IT services to our partners and clients. We believe the measurement of a service provider must come from capability and price performance, and we stand by our record of excellence in all areas of service that we provide. We were honored to be named in the MSPMentor top 250 and SMBNation top 150 Lists in 2011. In 2007, we were honored with the Economic Development Council and Citrus County Chamber of Commerce's prestigious Outstanding Small Business award. In 2008, Teresa Bell was awarded the Citrus County "Person of the Year" Award.