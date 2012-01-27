CNSG Saves Full-service Management Company's Data from a Point of No Recovery

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- As an example, a full-service retail and restaurant facility management company recently contacted Citrus Networking Solutions Group (CNSG) with a very big data problem. Founded on a platform of seasoned and experienced retail and restaurant facilities management professionals, the company takes care of everything from full restaurant conversions and roll-outs, to small renovations and kitchen repairs for the residential and commercial sectors. As such, they rely heavily on computers to handle every aspect of their business - from customer orders to end-point completions of projects.



With a major presence in the southeast part of the U.S. but servicing nationwide, the company decision makers were close to near panic mode. Their server was over 4 years old, and had their second Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) array which held their data files lose a controller and blow 2 drives. Their data was GONE!



CNSG handles everything from IT consulting to software/hardware assistance to network development/maintenance/security management to much more. Fortunately, the facility management organization still had a warranty on that server allowing CNSG to get parts within four hours. With CNSG's imaging, they had the formerly defunct server back up and running by the next morning like nothing ever happened.



Don't take a risk on losing data. Contact your Florida disaster recovery and business continuity professionals at CNSG to learn the recipe for how to avoid disaster recovery issues in the first place.



Call Florida's Top IT Service firm today at 352-341-3506.