Co-Author and Contributor of Aftershocks and Opportunities – Scenarios for a Post-Pandemic Future Discuss What Is Next for the World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- 10 July 2020- Kimberli Lewis and Rohit Talwar, co-author of: Aftershocks and Opportunities – Scenarios for a Post-Pandemic Future, and Paul Plant, thought leader and change agent, engage in a lively discussion of what they believe the post-pandemic world will look like. That this topic has been on everyone's minds is not an exaggeration; rather it is a question that humanity is both hesitant yet desperate to address.



Listeners to this interview, which will air on 14 July at 3:00 PT, on Lewis' 'Leadership Beyond Borders' radio program on Voice America Business channel, will hear Lewis, Talwar and Plant shed light on the optimistic side of the pandemic while at the same time using facts, figures and radical thinking to present and discuss a sound and realistic option for the next ten months and ten years.



Talwar is an author, global futurist, award winning speaker, strategic advisor, and entrepreneur focused on delivering future insights, provoking radical thinking, and enhancing the prospects for humanity. He is also the founder of Fast Future Publishing. He is the co-author of: Aftershocks and Opportunities – Scenarios for a Post-Pandemic Future, which was published on June 1st, 2020. He works with global companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and governments to help them anticipate and respond to the forces and ideas shaping the future. His clients include companies such as American Express, Intel, Microsoft, PwC, Shell, and the governments of the UAE, Singapore, the UK, and the US. He is also co-author and editor of -The Future of Business; Beyond Genuine Stupidity—Ensuring AI Serves Humanity; as well as many others in total he has edited seven books on the emerging future and how to navigate it.



Plant is an experienced strategic marketeer, digital thought leader and entrepreneur. A former Yell executive, he has worked for the past ten years as an independent consultant, advising a blue-chip client portfolio on corporate strategy, digital transformation, and customer experience design. Paul's entire career has been spent in the media, telecoms and technology sectors. Plant is also co-Founder of BigFive Digital, an association that champions digital commerce enablement for local businesses throughout Africa & The Middle East.

Kimberli Lewis , aside from hosting Leadership Beyond Borders is the director of and founder of the Women's Leadership Academy 2020 .

Ms Lewis has built a loyal listenership on over the past 24 months in part due to the high-variety of informative business guests.



Leadership Beyond Borders airs every Tuesday at 3:00pm Pacific Time. The episode entitled What will the Post-Pandemic World look like? will air on 14 July on Leadership Beyond Borders on VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



