Co Browsing Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Acquire, Unblu, LiveCaller

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Co Browsing Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Co Browsing Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

LogMeIn, Inc. (United States), Surfly (Netherlands), Upscope Limited (United Kingdom), Acquire (United States), Glia Technologies, Inc. (United States), REVE Chat (Singapore), eGain Corporation (United States), Glance Networks, Inc. (United States), LiveCaller, Inc. (United States) and Unblu Inc. (Switzerland).



Scope of the Report of Co Browsing Software

Co-browsing software, also known as collaborative browsing software or co-surfing software, allows consumers and agents to share their screens and navigate a web page together, providing real-time client help. A client-initiated screen sharing session in which a sales or customer care person can see the customer's screen and offer help and insights into what the customer is doing or seeing. The client is the "sharer" or "host" in this case, while the corporation/agent has the license to utilize the co-browsing tool. Other than clicking a but, the customer is not required to sign up for anything, download anything, or do anything else.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

April 2021, TeamViewer, introduced TeamViewer Engage, a customer engagement suite—originating from the acquisition of Austrian startup Xaleon earlier this year. Integrated on a website, a chatbot can proactively engage with a customer and instantly answer routine queries. Conversations can seamlessly be transitioned to a live chat agent who has further options of escalation like video chat and co-browsing for an even more personalized customer experience.

January 2021, TeamViewer, announced its acquisition of Xaleon, an Austrian start-up and leading provider of customer engagement software. Xaleon's core product is a co-browsing technology that enables an advanced form of GDPR-compliant screen sharing in web sessions without installation and transfer of user data.



Market Trend

- Huge Adoptions of Co-Browsing over Screen Sharing



Market Drivers

- Increasing Focus on Offering Excellent Services for Customer Retentions

- Growing Customer Satisfaction Associated with Co-Browsing



Opportunities

- Rising Opportunities for Co-Browsing in Upselling & Cross-selling

- Technological Advancements with Artificial Intelligence & Visual Support



Restraints

- Integrating Co-Browsing in Traditional Banking Infrastructure



Challenges

- Technological Complexities regarding Co Browsing Software



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Segmentation Overview

AMA Research has segmented the market of Global Co Browsing Software market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of Type, On-premise are dominating the market and held 82.27% of market share in the year 2020



On the basis of application, SMEs segment is dominating the market and held 69.2% of market share in the year 2020



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



