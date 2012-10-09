Co-Create Cool Organic Clothes for Your Kids

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Shoukie® is an exciting new brand of organic clothing for children ages 2 to 9 with a truly distinctive appeal. Giving you the opportunity to experience a creative process together with your children co-designing their own outfit.



Knowing that children are so creative by nature, Shoukie® fosters this creativity by inviting them to participate in designing their own clothes online, with the freedom to choose their favourite styles, colours and patterns. By engaging children in this process of co-creation, they will instantly get a sense of achievement and ownership. Actively making decisions and creating something they can wear with pride.



Not only can you select from a variety of designs and details, you can also choose custom-made sizes for children who might not fit standard sizes. Using the basic template of styles in sizes found on the website, children can select from several options to order a unique tailor-made garment with a comfortable fit.



All Shoukie® products are designed and created in Europe. Hand-made by a team of six experienced and enthusiastic seamstresses in Hungary.



Eco Aware

www.shoukie.com uses only natural, organic fabrics from Italy, which are soft to the touch and won’t irritate children with sensitive skin. The fabrics are GOTS and OEKO TEX 100 certified, in compliance with international regulations for ensuring proper working conditions and processes designed to protect the environment.



In addition to the organic fabrics from Italy, Shoukie® uses natural Tagua nut buttons - the seeds of a palm found in the tropical regions of South America, which are produced into buttons in Belgium. Even the dyes used for the buttons are all natural and OEKO TEX 100 certified.



Shoukie® aims to ensure that all links in its fashion chain are totally and completely environmentally friendly and that the materials used are all natural and organic. Shoukie® will continue to follow developments in the organic fashion industry worldwide in a move to continue to protect the planet. And the people who inhabit it.