Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Certain directors of Co-Diagnostics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: CODX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CODX stocks, concerns whether certain Co-Diagnostics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants repeatedly touted its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test, reassuring investors about the demand for the product, that at the same time, the Defendants failed to disclose that demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis.



