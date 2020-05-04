CO-OWNER of Fam Entertainment, StaJe Is Inviting New Talent to Join His Record Company

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Fam Entertainment, a thriving entertainment company caters to the music needs of music lovers and fans from across America, Asia and Europe. The company works with recording artists, producers, artist development experts, production teams and various other partnering companies to bring out the best music for fans. This full-service organization supports upcoming artists who have an amazing talent and are looking for that big break. The company also offers artist management, music publishing, self-development, production and many more services. Fam Entertainment is always looking for new, fresh, young, old and unique talent. Those who want the flair for music and believe in their music can send in their audition songs and video links here.



Fam Entertainment is currently featuring GVNG GREEN, StaJe and GODDI who are immensely talented artists with a unique taste for music. StaJe, an LA based rising music star is making waves with his soulful, country-inspired and sultry music. This multi-faceted artist who hails from Columbia, South Carolina became popular for his unique style and the way he articulates his message through lyrically poetic soulful music. StaJe is currently working with Yungin David Kim, a Grammy Award Winning Engineer; JuPac, movie soundtrack producer and Big Banana Music, an International Grammy Award Winning Music Producer. Fam Entertainment that believes in Unity, Respect and Sacrifice, is a place where artists and musicians create music entertainment for the entire world.



https://www.fam-entertainment.net/



Fam Entertainment

Fam Entertainment based at Los Angeles, California established in 2019 houses various artists in the USA and K-Pop Artists. The company also partners with world's leading artist management experts and fashion experts to redefine the business of entertainment.



Address: 1535 Vine St, Los Angeles, California

Phone: 213-245-1403

Email: Info@Fam-Entertainment.net

Website: https://www.fam-entertainment.net