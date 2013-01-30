Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) shares over potential securities laws violations by Coach, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .

The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) concerning whether a series of statements by Coach, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $3.23 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 27, 2009 to over $4.76 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $623.37 million to over $1.03 billion.

Shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) grew from as low as $11.80 per share in March 2009 to as high as $77.84 per share in March 2012.

Then on January 23, 2013, Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) announced its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2012.

Shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) declined from $60.68 per share on Jan. 22, 2013, to $50.75 per share on Jan. 23, 2013.

On Jan. 25, 2013, NYSE: COH shares closed at $51.01 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.

Those who purchased shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

