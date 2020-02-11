Coach Samuel G Helping Artists, Models and Bloggers Increase Their Social Media Presence

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Coach Samuel G has become a well-known name in the world of social media especially amongst upcoming artists, budding bloggers and aspiring models. Ever since he had started his journey as a freelance digital marketing expert in 2018, he has created waves starting with his close communication with "Eesean Bolden", the Senior Vice President of Warner Records; creating a social media network of over 2 million followers; and then collaborating with the most influential figures on various social media sites. Samuel E. Guzman aka Coach Samuel G also shared social media strategies with Talent Managers such as Richboylincs and built a massive network of 700,000 followers.



"Met Sam over a year ago and I've nothing but positive results since. Glad to say this guy a real one, professional businessman and a good friend. Highly recommended", says Matt Movin. Samuel Guzman has helped many other music artists and models by increasing their social media presence and develop strategies that place them on top of Google search. Today, in these days and age of social existence, it is very important for artists to make a place for themselves to beat the competition on an ongoing basis. Here is the best talent manager who knows exactly what needs to be done to keep his clients' social presence active.



To know more visit https://www.coachsamuelg.com



Samuel E. Guzman also known as Coachsamuelg on Instagram is an American Talent Manager who has created a place for himself in the social media network as the most followed talent manager on social platforms. He has started his own social media marketing setup in 2019 to help independent artists, musicians and celebrities to improve their visibility on social platforms.



