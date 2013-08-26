Coached Fitness Is Now Offering Personal Trainer Services to Aventura

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Coached Fitness, the one of a kind fitness center that is owned by JP Montanari, is now offering personal training services to residents in the Aventura, Hallandale, Hollywood, and Broward County areas. The fitness center is located on Hallandale Beach Blvd, just a short drive from all of these locations.



Coached Fitness was created to utilize and maximize the effectiveness of personal training and small group training sessions. The program that is used by the trainers here includes dietary, lifestyle, and fitness elements. Combining all of these approaches in the training process is one of the most important aspects of helping clients meet their goals.



The process that clients at Coached Fitness go through was developed by its founder, JP Montanari. This unique training regimen is designed to get clients into shape in a period of only 84 days. Coached Fitness even runs an 84-day fitness challenge several times each year where clients are challenged to stick to their workout regimens and work as hard as they can in order to become the “most improved” person in the contest… usually winning $1,000 in cash as a reward.



Why should Aventura residents consider training with Coached Fitness? The staff here cares about their clients. They recognize many of the reasons why others fail at achieving their goals, and they take steps to ensure that everyone stays on the right path to success.



This might even include a phone call from the trainers if someone doesn’t show up to workout when they are supposed to. Remaining disciplined and staying accountable for one’s own progress is extremely important in the weight-loss process. In order to encourage clients to stick to their regimens, the staff here believes that helping to hold everyone accountable for their progress can be an effective way to guide clients towards achieving their goals.



Visit the website and learn about the trainers at Coached Fitness and their approach to weight-loss here - http://www.coachedfitness.com/



About Coached Fitness

Coached Fitness was founded by JP Montanari as a unique fitness facility in Hallandale Beach that is dedicated to personal training and small group fitness training. Small group training classes are offered on a daily basis. JP and Gian Montanari conduct these classes along with their staff of personal trainers that includes Franco Cabana, and Daniel Safirstein. You can find out more by calling coached fitness at (954) 543-2119 or visiting their website here http://www.coachedfitness.com/