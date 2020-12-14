Coaching by Spa Princess Parties Offers a Unique Side Hustle for Moms

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Wendy Radicy from Coaching by Princess Spa Parties invites you to check out running your very Princess Spa Parties while continuing to manage your busy life as a mom. This company offers an opportunity to run your own business and claim your own hours. This is particularly great for moms, because Princess Spa Parties entails running kid's parties that make the guest feel like princesses. Experience with children is a requirement, and so if you are a mom already, your qualifications are already checked off the list. side hustle for moms



Princess Spa Parties are basically parties run for kids that are princess and spa themed. The Business goes to the families home and sets up the spa party experience for their kids. From manis to pedis, make-up, hair styling, fashion shows and much more. The kids have a great time and the moms are more than happy to pay for the entertainment.



Now that these times are getting tougher as the pandemic continues to change the way we live our lives, Coaching by Spa Princess Parties are looking to find a way for mothers across the globe to feel secure in being able to support their families throughout this new business model. This business serves an ongoing niche as many parents do not want to host their parties and it offers a unique experience for the kids themselves.



Established in 2019, Princess Spa Parties are a mobile party service that sets up unique spa party experiences for their children's parties. Princess Spa Parties is run by trained professionals that are looking to train individuals looking for a second income.



"We pride ourselves on providing high quality services and training. Our team is comprised of experienced and qualified people who will work with you to make the Princess Spa Party business profitable." – Wendy Radicy, Princess Spa Parties



Coaching by Spa Princess Parties is currently offering coaching sessions and for those looking to run a princess spa party themselves, we have created an ebook on amazon found here: https://coachingbyspaprincessparties.com/product/a-guide-on-how-to-start-your-own-mobile-princess-spa-party-business-coaching-by-spa-princess-parties/



