Coaching Class Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

The report begins with an overview of the education sector in India with a clear segmentation of the Indian education system. This is followed by a representation of a macro-overview of the system divulging key data points including literacy rate in India, demographic split in education, budget allocation for education and Five year plan outlay for the same. As we proceed, education sector has been described briefly along with its market size and growth aided with inclusion of students enrolling for higher education and expenditure on education by Indians. This is followed by the overview on coaching classes market along with market size and growth as well as the market segmentation. An analysis of cost incurred and revenue garnered is provided with the help of a cost and revenue model proceeded by the business model of coaching classes. The section is concluded by a Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The following section deals with the sub-segments in the coaching classes sector detailing each sub-segment’s description.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the market and includes expenditure on education, lucrative business opportunity, rise in number of students opting for foreign education, working parents with higher disposable income, Right to Education Act and infrastructural bottlenecks in formal education. As education in India is considered to be the only means towards betterment of one’s social status; spending on education has never taken a hit even in times of recession.



The major trends identified include online tutorial increasing base, coaching classes for beginners, coaching institutes foraying into formal education system, franchising mode of operation, introduction of package courses and increased PE activity.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides basic information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. Strategic recommendations followed by appendix on key ratios comprise the concluding section of the report.



