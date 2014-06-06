CoachingSeduction.info Offers Unique Services to Run Background Check on Russian Women Before Dating Them

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- CoachingSeduction.info is a leading dating fraud protection website that helps people stay safe during the process of choosing their dating partner. The site now provides unique services that assist people in checking the background of the Russian woman they plan to date and thus verify their identity.



Check out the identity of potential date at http://coachingseduction.info



For those who are worried about the background of their potential dating partner, the founder of website stated – “Does the Russian woman whom you e-mail, behaves strange? You'll have all the information about Russian scams on our website. So don’t simply go out on a date blindly.”



CoachingSeduction.info offers all facilities to ensure that its members are dating the right person, including services like blacklist of Russian scammers, verification of address, contact number Russian passport check, checking visa for women from Russia and Ukraine, plane tickets, and travel documents.



Speaking about this unique service at a press meet, the website owner was quoted as saying -“Our unique verification services for a Russian woman’s identity is aimed at ensuring the safety of people from dating scams, which are very common today. Whether it is official background verification or express background verification of a Russian woman, we do the best possible background check, offering genuine information.”



The verification services of CoachingSeduction.info have safeguarded several people from dating scams, helping them find out whether the woman they wanted to date was just a dating scammer or genuine person. The website also has a record of blacklisted Ukrainian and Russian women, members people can cross-verify if their potential date is also enlisted.



The founder of the website was further quoted as saying – “We intend to help our members in the process of identifying dating scammers from Russia, and ensuring that they don’t fall prey to any of the Russian scammers.”



So, those who want to stay safe while dating can check out the identity of the Russian woman on CoachingSeduction.info.



About CoachingSeduction.info

CoachingSeduction.info is one of the largest dating fraud protection website in the world, which aims to assure a safe dating experience for all its members, who can run a background check on the person they’re about to date.



Log on to http://coachingseduction.info for more info.