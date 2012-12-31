Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Researchmoz.us announces that a new market research report is available in its catalogue:Coagulation Factors 2011 who does meet the market needs? A Pipeline Assessment, Market Survey and Corporate Benchmark Analysis

A Pipeline Assessment, Market Survey and Corporate Benchmark Analysis provides a description, evaluation and assessment of the recombinant coagulation factor R&D pipelines as of October 2011. The authors analyze and assess the target pipeline for each of the coagulation factors for haemophilia and work out the target profiles of development projects. A market research study was conducted to challenge industrys target profiles and evaluate the sensitivity for pricing.



The report is built upon primary and secondary search for information and use of a proprietary database and news portal. A market survey was conducted among haematologists from haemophilia care centers. In house analysts with experience in biopharmaceutical R&D and business development authored the report and analysed and assessed the findings.



Global sales of the five major recombinant products of coagulation factors VIII, IX and VIIa in 2010 were US$ 6.2 bln (with $ conversion rate October 19, 2010). The first Marketing Authorization Application for a novel recombinant coagulation factor has been submitted in the European Union and further novel wild-type and long-acting recombinant coagulation factors VIII, IX and VII are in advanced clinical stages with potential regulatory approvals within the next 2 to 4 years. Given the progress of the pipeline, a concentration process of players has started. First clinical data are available and will guide further definition of R&D in this field.



Scope of the report

R&D pipeline overview;

profiles of most promising coagulation factors in the pipeline

pipeline analysis for each coagulation factor

evaluation and assessment of protein engineering and drug delivery technologies

overview and analysis of marketed coagulation factors;

market research study with haematologists from haemophilia care centers

corporate product portfolios and R&D pipelines;

benchmark of competitors regarding achievement of product target profiles

Benefits from the report



Understand your position in a highly competitive environment

Learn what haematologists think about your product target profiles

Understand the market needs

Know pricing sensitivities for your haemophilia products

Learn from your competitors

Challenge your strategy with a view from outside the organization



