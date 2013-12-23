Coagulation Market Research Reports- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Coagulation is a part of ‘hemostasis’ which is a normal process in body in which blood flow and clot formation is regulated by various enzymes and proteins. Coagulation ceases the blood loss occurring from damaged vessels in case of injury. Dysfunction of coagulation process may lead to increase in risk of bleeding or obstructive clotting. Use of coagulation testing instruments and devices allows clinician and physicians for in vitro diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions such as platelet disorders, congenital diseases and acquired bleeding disorders.



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The coagulation market is categorized on the basis of:



Instrumentation



- Optical

- Mechanical



Technology



- Chromogenic substrates

- Monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies

- Immunoassays

- Microcomputers

- Automation

- Robotics

- DNA probes

- Artificial intelligence

- Dry chemistry

- Biosensors



End-user applications



- Hospitals

- Commercial and private laboratories

- Physician offices

- Ambulatory care clinics

- Others



North America dominates the global coagulation market due to existence of large-sized hospitals and laboratory chains coupled with increased public awareness for coagulation testing in in vitro tests. European countries and other emerging economies of Latin America and Asia including India, China, Australia and Japan are expected to show rapid growth in coagulation market due to rise in the demand for coagulation testing.



High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the global population, increase in the use of anticoagulant therapy and high adoption rate of people for using self-diagnosis kits are some of the primary drivers responsible for rise in the growth of coagulation market. Factors such as growing pressure for cost containment along with advances in technologies and regulatory issues may pose challenge to the global coagulation market.



Some of the key players in coagulation market include Abbott Laboratories, American Diagnostica, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chrono-Log Corporation, Helena Laboratories, Hyphen BioMed, Nanogen, Inc., Roche Holding Ltd., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. and ZyCare, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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