New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Coal Bed Methane in North America - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- "Coal Bed Methane in North America - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData, offering comprehensive information on the North American Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market, covering the US, Canada and Mexico. CBM is a key source of unconventional gas. Naturally occurring methane gas in coal seams has characteristics similar to those of conventional natural gas, and can therefore be used for similar applications. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis, carried out by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides detailed information and analysis of the CBM market in the US, Canada and Mexico. The report focuses primarily on -
- Key growth drivers and challenges for the development of CBM resources in the North American market
- CBM exploration basins and major companies engaged in CBM exploration and production in several US states
- Projected CBM production by 2020 for the US and Canada
- Overview of CBM scenario in the US including reserves, production and major basins with brief coverage of regulations
- Overview of CBM scenario in Canada including reserves, production, CBM activities in different states and projected production
- Discussion of coal industry in Mexico including major CBM basins and coal mine methane projects
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the North American coal CBM exploration and production market
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the CBM industry, particularly in terms of CBM potential and industry activities
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities in the CBM industry
- Identify opportunities to form partnerships with major players and enter this prolific investment destination
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ConocoPhillips, Energen Resources Corporation, Devon Energy Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Encana Corporation
