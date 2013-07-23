Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Coal-bed Methane Power Generation Gaining Momentum Globally market report to its offering
Coal-bed Methane Power Generation Gaining Momentum Globally
Summary
A number of countries around the world are considering adopting Coal-Bed Methane (CBM) as an alternative resource for power generation. The issue of climate change and burgeoning power demand are driving nations to include CBM in their power mix. Countries that have large CBM reserves and are active in its production include Russia, China, Australia, Canada, and the US. Australia in particular has the highest number of CBM-fired power stations in the world. The market is driven by limited natural gas reserves coupled with rising fossil fuel prices.
Scope
- Identifies the key drivers for CBM market.
- Focuses on Global CBM market development
Reasons to buy
- Understand the importance of CBM gas in power sector
- Gain knowledge about CBM related to power generation.
- Facilitate decision-making based on global CBM power market developments
