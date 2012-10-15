Coal Fired Power Generation Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The technology used for producing/generating electricity by burning coal is known as coal fired power generation. Globally it is one of the oldest and an efficient way for generating electricity. Its value can be understood as its ability of supplying power during both peak-demand and non-peak demand.



The main driver which is pushing the coal fired generation market is the fact that it costs less than other sources of energy and since it’s an old concept it is reliable in terms of its technology. The factors that are hampering this market are the environmental concerns related to burning coal. An opportunity lies in looking for some technological advancement which can negate the effect of coal on the environment.



Read More: Coal Fired Power Generation Market



The global coal fired power generating capacity was estimated at 1.3 million MW in 2006 which rose to 1.7 million MW in 2011 and is estimated to reach a level of around 2.1 million MW by 2018 growing at a CAGR of around 3%, from 2012 to 2018. For this change, investment would be required, which is planned to exceed USD 1 trillion. China had a number of coal fired power generating stations during the period 2006 to 2011 which helped them to take over US in terms of capacity, but even after this, China’s coal fired power, per capita would be half of that of the US in 2018.



The DOE has forecast that the US coal fired capacity will be around 300,000 MW in 2018. Europe is also a strong market for coal fired power generation with Germany alone planning to add 26,000 MW of capacity. Stringent rules in Europe have pushed companies to burn biomass with coal during production in order to minimize the harmful effect on environment. Waste heat from the coal power plant can be utilized for producing ethanol.



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



Some of the major players in the coal fired power generating market include: Doosan heavy business and NTPC.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coal-fired-power-generation-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future



For More Information visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com