Coal Fired Power Generation Market Is Expected to Reach 2,057.6 GW Globally by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Coal Fired Power Generation Market with analysis and forecast of the global installed capacities. This report observes that the installed capacities of coal fired power generation was 1,673.1 GW in 2012 and is expected to reach 2,057.6 GW by 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2013 to 2019.



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Pulverized coal systems showed the highest demand in 2012 and accounted for over 50% of the market share. Supported by high demand for electricity and easy availability of raw material, this segment is expected to dominate the technology based demand in the next few years till 2019. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2013 and 2019. Cyclone furnaces accounted for a lower share while other technologies such as fluidized bed and coal gasification accounted for a small part of the market share.



Key application segments analyzed in this study include commercial and residential applications of coal fired power. Commercial applications were the largest segment and accounted for about 56% of the market share in 2012. This is a mature segment and nevertheless is expected to show healthy growth numbers by 2019. Residential applications are expected to decline in market share as other sources of energy such as solar power, hydro power and others become more popular for such applications and economically viable over the long run.



Asia Pacific dominated the global market for coal fired power generation in 2012. With over 56% global market share in terms of installed capacities, Asia Pacific is the leading market in coal fired power generation. North America accounted for about 21% of the total revenue share in 2012. The global coal fired power generation market has witnessed significant capacity addition during the recent past. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for new plant establishments and capacity expansions and is expected to show the highest growth numbers between 2013 and 2019.



The top four companies, China Huaneng Group, China Datang Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Shenhua Group Corporation Limited are expected to dominate the market for coal fired power and these companies accounted for over 22% of the market share in 2012. Other companies such as Duke Energy Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., E.ON SE, American Electric Power and others are some of the other important players in the coal fired power generation market.



Coal Fired Power Generation Market: Technology Analysis



- Pulverized coal systems

- Cyclone furnaces

- Others (Including fluidized bed combustion, coal gasification)



Coal Fired Power Generation Market: Application Analysis



- Residential

- Commercial



Coal Fired Power Generation Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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