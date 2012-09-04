"Coal: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Coal: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Coal: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Coal industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global coal market grew by 13.7% in 2011 to reach a value of $606 billion.
In 2016, the global coal market is forecast to have a value of $1,066.2 billion, an increase of 75.9% since 2011.
The global coal market grew by 1.5% in 2011 to reach a volume of 7.7 billion short tons.
In 2016, the global coal market is forecast to have a volume of 8.2 billion short tons, an increase of 6.6% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 72.3% of the global coal market value.
Market Definition
The coal market is defined as revenues due to the sale of coal for industry and power generation.
Market volumes given within this profile are for both primary (anthracite, bituminous, and lignite) and secondary (anthracite, bituminous, and lignite briquets but excluding metallurgical coke) coal consumption.
The market has been valued at annual average minemouth prices and does not include any transportation costs.
