"Coal in Eastern Europe" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Coal in Eastern Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Eastern Europe coal market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The coal market is defined as revenues due to the sale of coal for industry and power generation.
- The Eastern European coal market had total revenues of $30.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 603.1 million short tons in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $41.9bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the coal market in Eastern Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the coal market in Eastern Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key coal market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Eastern Europe coal market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Eastern Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Eastern Europe coal market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Eastern Europe coal market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Eastern Europe coal market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gas Utilities in Eastern Europe
- Specialist Retailers in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in Eastern Europe: Databook to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery, and Entertainment Software Specialists in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Department Stores in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Stationery and Cards Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Printed Media Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Packaged Food Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016