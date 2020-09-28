Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Coal is the second largest energy source worldwide behind petroleum and other liquid covering 30% of global primary energy consumption. It is a form of rock strata, which is predominantly an indigenous fuel. Coal is mostly carbon which constitutes of variable amount of other elements chiefly hydrogen, sulfur, oxygen and nitrogen. Global Coal demand appears likely to grow during foretasted period. According to International Energy Agency report Asia- Pacific to produce 70% of the world's coal. Whereas the Global Coal market growth is driven by increase in both industrial output and electricity use, with 61% of coal used to generate electricity while 18% went mostly for iron and steel production. The market study is being classified by Type (Lignite (brown coal) , SubBituminous , Anthracite , Bituminous and Other (Peat , Graphite)), by Application (Electricity , Industrial , Chemistry , Families and individuals and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .



Alpha Natural Resources (United States) , Arch Coal Inc (United States) , Alliance Resource Partners LP (United States) , Cloud Peak Energy (United States) , CONSOL Energy Inc (United States) , Murray Energy Corp (United States) , Peabody Energy Corp (United States) , Revelation Energy LLC/Blackjewel LLC (United States) , NACCO Industries Inc (United States) , Westmoreland Coal Company (United States) , Vistra Energy (United States) , Coal India Limited (India) , China Shenhua Energy Company (China) , Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd (China) , ChinaCoal (China) , Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) , Anglo American (U.K.) , Aurizon Holdings Limited (Australia) , Cloud Peak Energy (United States) and Jindal Steel & Power (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are RWE AG (Germany) , BHP Billiton (Australia) , Datong Coal Industry Company Limited (China) , PT Adaro Energy, Tbk (Indonesia) , Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (China) , Tech Resources (Canada) , Rio Tinto Group (Australia) , Southern Copper (United States) , Freeport-McMoRan (United States) , Newmont Mining (United States) , Potash Corp Saskatoon (Canada) , Goldcorp (Canada) , Barrick Gold (Canada) and Franco Nevada (Canada).

Market Drivers

Growing use of Coal produced coke in Steel industry

High Dependency of emerging economies on coal with Rise in electricity demand



Market Trend

Automation in coal mining industries leading to rise in production



Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations for Emission Control

High Transportation and Infrastructure Cost

Scarcity of Raw Materials Causing Price Hikes of Coal



Opportunities

Growth in Economy and Infrastructure of Emerging Countries and Cutting Down the Production Cost and Emission by Using Innovative Techniques



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Dec 2018, Mitsubishi has signed agreements to sell thermal coal mine. Mitsubishi will sell its 31.4% stake in Clermont coal mine to a joint venture between Glencore and Sumitomo Corp, while it plans to sell its entire 10 % stake in Ulan coal mine to Glencore.



The Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 sets the guidelines for the action of the Mine and Health Administration. This allows to strengthen and expand the rights of miner and enhance he protection of miner from retaliation for exercising such rights. and The Clean Air Act, a federal law enacted by United States congress to control air pollution on a national level. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) develop and enforce regulation to protect general public from exposure that are hazardous to human health.

Global Coal power generation has augmented by 3% accounting for 40% of the additional power generated worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency, South East Asia Coal demand is expected to grow at fastest rate in the globe with rise of 5% yearly through 2023. Whereas India to account for the largest rise in Coal use, with economic annual growth of 8% to 2023 which will lift power demand by more than 5% yearly.



Key Target Audience

Regional manufacturers' associations and general coal associations

Raw material manufacturers

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of coal

Government and regional agencies and research organizations



