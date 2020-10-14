Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Coal Mining Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global coal mining market is expected to decline from $816.5 billion in 2019 to $722.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $933.8 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Coal Mining Market: Coal India Limited; BHP Billiton Ltd; Rio Tinto Group; ShenHua Group; China Coal Energy Co Ltd.



Industry News and Updates:



22 Sep 2020: Coal continues to be a key in India's growth says, Coal India Limited



Kolkata: Coal continues to be a key in India's growth story as solar power is not as economical as coal-fired electricity till affordable storage of power comes in a major way, CIL has said. The company's argument came in the wake of a debate on the viability of coal-fired power, when solar energy is gaining momentum as it is environment friendly and considered economical.



It can be seen from a typical load curve in India that peak demand is post-5 pm and coal-based power caters to that load, Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agarwal said in a recent presentation to investors. Coal-based electricity will continue to do so till affordable storage of power comes in a major scale, he said.

The effective price of solar power is ?4-4.5 per kilowatt-hour which includes production cost, duties and trading margin, while the "variable" cost for thermal power is ?2-3 per kilowatt-hour, Agarwal said. CIL remained optimistic about the future of the dry fuel and said that its 110 ongoing projects with peak capacity of 750 million tonne are under implementation. Altogether 18 mining projects that have been cleared by CIL in FY20 have a rated capacity of 132.04 million tonne a year and sanctioned capex of ?21,245 crore.



August 18, 2020: BHP seeks buyers for coal mines, oil fields in portfolio shake-up



The head of mining giant BHP has laid out plans for a reshaping of its global operations by seeking to quit thermal coal mining, offload some coking coal mines and reduce its stake in oil and gas. Repositioning the company for a lower-carbon future, BHP chief executive Mike Henry on Tuesday confirmed it was examining options to divest from its Mt Arthur mine in NSW and the Cerrejon project in Colombia, both of which mine thermal coal – the type of coal used in power generation. Mr Henry surprised investors by adding that BHP also intended to exit the BHP-Mitsui Coal joint venture, which mines coking coal – used in steelmaking – in Queensland, and would also seek to find a buyer for its 50 per cent holding in the Gippsland Basin oil and gas fields off Victoria's coast.



The announcements were made as BHP, the world's biggest miner, revealed an underlying profit of $US9.1 billion ($12.6 billion) for the financial year on the back of sky-high prices for iron ore. But the profit fell short of analysts' expectations of $US9.4 billion. While shareholder dividends for the period of $US1.20 were also weaker than the $US1.23 expected by analysts, Mr Henry described the dividend as "very healthy" and prudent given the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.



Key Market Trends



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coal mining market, accounting for 84% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 4% of the global coal mining market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global coal mining market.



Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.



The coal mining market consists of sales of coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The coal mining industry also develops coal mine sites, and improvesf coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Bituminous Coal; Sub-Bituminous Coal



2) By End-User Industry: Electricity; Steel; Cement; Others



3) By Mining Technology: Surface Mining; Underground Mining



