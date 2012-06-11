Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Metals & Mining Industry



ReportReserve’s new report, ‘Coal Mining Market in Asia Pacific to 2020 - New Coal-Fired Power Plants to Enhance Regional Coal Production over the Forecast Period’ provides key information and analysis of the Asia Pacific coal mining industry, comprising Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam. The report covers the industry’s drivers and restraints, production, reserves, consumption and details of each country’s trade balance (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the forecast period 2012-2020.

- Production of coal in Asia Pacific – Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts through to 2020.

- Consumption demand of coal in terms of volume – Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020.

- Export markets for Asia-Pacific coal categorized by the individual markets of Australia, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

- Import markets for Asia-Pacific coal categorized by China and India import markets.

- Top Active and Planned projects spanning the Asia-Pacific region’s coal mining landscape.

- Comprehensive profiles of key coal mining companies such as China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, China Coal Energy Company Limited, PT Bumi Resources Tbk., Xstrata Coal Pty Limited, Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd and others are also discussed.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a strong understanding of the region’s coal mining industry.

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future coal industry trends.

- Facilitate decision-making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's coal mining industry.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage from the industry’s growth potential.



Keywords



Asia Pacific, coal mining, export, import"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/coal-mining-market-in-asia-pacific-to-2020-new-coal-fired-power-plants-to-enhance-regional-coal-production-over-the-forecast-period-report-541090