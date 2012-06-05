New Materials research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, 'Coal Mining Market in Asia Pacific to 2020 - New Coal-Fired Power Plants to Enhance Regional Coal Production over the Forecast Period' provides key information and analysis of the Asia Pacific coal mining industry, comprising Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam. The report covers the industry's drivers and restraints, production, reserves, consumption and details of each country's trade balance (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the forecast period 2012-2020.
- Production of coal in Asia Pacific - Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts through to 2020.
- Consumption demand of coal in terms of volume - Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020.
- Export markets for Asia-Pacific coal categorized by the individual markets of Australia, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Vietnam.
- Import markets for Asia-Pacific coal categorized by China and India import markets.
- Top Active and Planned projects spanning the Asia-Pacific region's coal mining landscape.
- Comprehensive profiles of key coal mining companies such as China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, China Coal Energy Company Limited, PT Bumi Resources Tbk., Xstrata Coal Pty Limited, Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd and others are also discussed.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSEC), China Coal Energy Company Limited (China Coal Energy), PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (Bumi), Xstrata Coal Pty Limited, Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yanzhou), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), Coal India Limited (CIL), BHP Billiton Limited, Rio Tinto Coal Australia, Bogatyr-Access-Komir, Ltd., Vinacomin - Coc Sau Coal Joint Stock Company (Vinacomin - Coc Sau)
