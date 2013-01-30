New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- "Coal Seam Gas/ Coal Bed Methane (CSG/CBM) in Asia - Market Analysis, Investment Scenario, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2020", is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData, offering comprehensive information on the Asian Coal Seam Gas market, covering Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Indonesia and Vietnam CBM markets. CBM or CSG as it is referred to in Australia, is one of the major unconventional sources of gas. The naturally occurring methane gas has characteristics similar to that of conventional natural gas. CSG is believed to be formed during the conversion of organic matter in to coal, a process believed to have occurred many years ago. It is usually extracted by pumping water into the deep coal bed, thereby extracting the methane adsorbed over the coal deposits.
The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides detailed information and analysis of the CSG/CBM market in Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Indonesia and Vietnam. The report primarily focuses on -
- Key growth drivers and challengesfor the development of CSG/CBM resources in major Asian markets
- Various exploration projects and the major companies engaged in CSG exploration and production
- Projected CSG/CBM production by 2020 for Australia, China, India and Indonesia
- Overview of the CSG scenario in Australia including reserves, production and major basins with CSG potential including brief coverage of Australia CSG fiscal regulations
- Overview of the CBM scenario in China including reserves, production, major government policies and targets.
- Overview of the CBM scenario in India covering key reserves and production as well as brief overview of policy measures and CBM exploration rounds
- Overview of CBM development in Indonesia, including basins, exploration blocks and major companies
- Status of CBM exploration in New Zealand, including the country's CBM exploration blocks and key CBM operators
- Status of CBM exploration in Vietnam and key companies engaged in CBM exploration
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Asia's coal CBM/CSG exploration and production market
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the CSG/CBM industry, particularly in terms of policy and regulatory structures
- Understand the policy landscape and fiscal regulations for CSG/CBM development in Australia, China, India and Indonesia
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the CSG/CBM industry
- Identify opportunities to form partnerships with major players and enter this prolific investment destination
