Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- coal tar market size reached USD 14.38 Billion in 2020 and is expected to further reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Demand for coal tar continues to increase due to its wide application in various industrial processes such as tire production, graphite electrodes, roofing, and specialty oils. Coal tar is also used for medicinal purposes such as topical application to the skin to treat psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff, and also kill and repel head lice.



The global coal tar market is highly fragmented. Trends include continuous product development and facility expansion, portfolio enhancement, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, funding and investment, strategic agreements, and various other strategies by players in the market. Major players are also focusing on research and development activities in order to expand revenue opportunities. Some major players in the market are:



Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Voestalpine AG

Rain Carbon Inc.

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

DEZA, a. s.

Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A.

Koppers Inc.

Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd.

Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd.

Tar Alliance AM



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Low Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

High Temperature Coal Tar



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Coal Tar Pitch

Carbon Black Oil

Specialty Oils



End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Aluminum Industry

Roofing

Tire Industry

Paint Industry

Wood Preservation

Others



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Online

Offline



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Coal Tar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Coal Tar Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand for aluminum in automotive industry



4.2.2.2. Medicinal properties of Coal Tar



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental pollutions



4.2.3.2. Fluctuation in the coal prices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Coal Tar Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



5.1. Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Low Temperature Coal Tar



5.1.2. Medium Temperature Coal Tar



5.1.3. High Temperature Coal Tar



Chapter 6. Coal Tar Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Coal Tar Pitch



6.1.2. Carbon Black Oil



6.1.3. Specialty Oils



Chapter 7. Coal Tar Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



7.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Aluminum Industry



7.1.2. Roofing



7.1.3. Tire Industry



7.1.4. Paint Industry



7.1.5. Wood Preservation



7.1.6. Others



Continue…!



