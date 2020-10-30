Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Report 2020-2023



The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Coal Tar Pitch Market. It provides the Coal Tar Pitch industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Coal Tar Pitch study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.8 % during 2018 - 2023.



Prominent Players in the global Coal Tar Pitch market are –



Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, Koppers Holdings Inc., JFE Holdings, Shanxi Coking Company, Coopers Creek Chemical Company and Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd and others.



The segment of Aluminium smelters witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising consumption of aluminium by end user industries especially by automotive and construction. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the global Coal Tar Pitch market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include growing application of aluminium by industries such as automotive, construction, packaging etc which drives aluminium industry which in turn propels growth in coal tar pitch market. Surging economy, rising net disposable income coupled with growing awareness and penetration of end use products is further expected to support market growth.



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Coal Tar Pitch Market, By Application (Aluminium Smelters and Graphite Electrode and Others), By Region (North America, Europe and CIS, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, China, Australia, India, Brazil, U.A.E and Bahrain).



Scope of the Report



-Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

- Chained/Organized Coal Tar Pitch Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



