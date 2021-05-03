New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global coalescing agent market is forecast to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coalescing Agents are specialty chemicals that are used in various industries for their properties of smooth flow induction which results in smooth film formation in latex resins, along with abrasion resistance, scrub resistance, and mechanical properties, among others. Reduction of polymer compound surface area, increase in capillary forces by controlled extraction of water, and reduction of repulsive forces between polymer particles, are some of the primary functions of coalescing agents.



The populace of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this population is also rising. The developing countries are looking at Japan and China as the global market leaders. Here the research and development regarding coalescing agents are rampant and rapid industrialization along with the high demand of automobiles shall drive the market in this region.



The competitive landscape of the Coalescing Agent market provides elaborate profiles of the following leading players:



Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc, Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated and Arkema Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Coalescing Agent Market on the basis of property type, application type, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent

Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent

Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paint Films

Adhesive & Sealants

Inks

Coatings

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paint and Dyes

Construction

Automotive

Municipality

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-Hydrophobic coalescing agents are not soluble in a water medium, making them unsuitable for usage in certain applications. They induce slow evaporation and are set to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



-Coatings segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the high usage of coalescing agents in the manufacturing of paints and coats from the various end-user industries.



-Paint and dyes industry was seen to have held the largest market share of 36.7% in the year 2018. This is owing to the utility in construction, automotive, furniture, and woodworking, among others.



-Adhesive and sealants segment was observed to have held a market share of 20.2% in the year 2018. The advent of low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) adhesives brings in demand to this segment. Concurring with the environment protection laws, these sealants are used globally.



-Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the coalescing agents market. Ink and paint production along with consumption has shifted from North America to Asia.



Crucial queries addressed in the Coalescing Agent market report are:



-Which are the strategic initiatives undertaken by key players engaged in the Coalescing Agent market in recent-years, including product launches, deals, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares?

-Which strategies will enable top players in the Coalescing Agent market to expand their regional presence?

-Which business models are expected to lucrative for the growth of key regional markets in the near future?

-Which technologies will attract the highest investment, and what will be the significant sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

-Which product segments have witnessed emerging application areas in recent years?



