Coast Force Completes 15 Years in Business & Winner of the 2013 Best of Naples Florida Award

Coast Force, a renowned name when it comes to affordable Hurricane protection services, today completed 15 years in business. The company started operations in the year 1998 and offer a range of products including impact resistance windows, entrance doors, roll down shutters, clear look out and hurricane impact garage doors among others.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited on completing 15 years in the business and hope to serve you more in the years to come.” According to the sources, the company distributes PGT WinGuard and Sunflex. When contacted, an expert of the field said, “WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows from PGT meet the most stringent code requirements for hurricane-force winds and flying debris. Over three million unites of the same have been installed till date without a single report of impact failure. In addition, they offer security against thieves and intruders, dramatically reduce outdoor noise and filter out 99% of the UV light that enters your home and causes fading. ”



He further added, “Sunflex offers a range of options to help maximize the living spaces and enhances their usefulness significantly. They are being used for a number of different purposes including Glazed Folding Doors, Terrace and Conservatory Glazing, Balcony and Facade Glazing, Store Entrances and Room Dividers and Dividing Walls among others.”According to the sources, the company was selected for the 2011, 2012 & 2013 Best of Naples Award as well in the Window Installation Contractors category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). When contacted, Dionys Brunner, the owner of Coast Force said, “We take pride in being fair, honest, affordable all while providing superior Swiss precision installation and quality products.” He further added, “We are more than capable to provide you with our outstanding, excellent customer service.”



About Coast Force

Coast Force is a Naples, Florida based company that offers affordable hurricane protection products and solutions across Naples, Marco Island, Ft. Myer and Cape Coral to name a few. The company has been into the business for the last 15 years.



