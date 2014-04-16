Coast to Coast Tickets Provides Personalized Ticket Selling Solutions to Event Organizers

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Coast To Coast Tickets is one of the leading online brokers in United States, offering genuine tickets to customers at highly affordably prices. The online dealer sells tickets to some big time live events taking place in various cities of the US. Being in the business for several years, the company has gained a great reputation by offering lucrative deals and discounts to customers on their ticket purchase. If you wish to buy tickets for an upcoming major event, you can rely on the services offered by the company. Coast To Coast Tickets is now offering personalized ticket selling solutions to event organizers in United States. If you are looking forward to sell your tickets, you can create an account by filling in an application form available on the company’s website. The form requires you to fill your personal information including your first name, last name, email address, phone number, username and password.



Speaking about personalized ticket selling solutions, the senior manager of the company commented, “We offer the best personalized services to event organizers who wish to reach millions of shoppers online. We do not charge any amount for setting up selling account on our website. At present, our company is the best among all other professional ticket-reselling companies in the US. We charge only 10 percent of the total listing price set by a ticket seller while he is selling tickets through our website. Our highly skilled and knowledgeable team of employees makes best possible efforts to provide personalized options to help solve myriad concerns of a client.”



Coast To Coast Tickets strives to make the process of purchasing tickets easy and convenient for customers. You can access an extensive collection of tickets by visiting the company’s official website and get heavy discounts on your purchase. They guarantee 100 percent secure transactions, low prices and legit tickets to all major events. You can buy tickets for concerts, theaters, comedy, sports, or family events from the website. The marketeering team of the company works with official ticket vendors to obtain tickets for upcoming live events, and further sell them on their website at discounted prices.



Speaking further, the senior executive added, “We are offering USD 25 discount to all our VIP customers. People who wish to attend concerts or other live events in the US can sign up to get discount newsletter from us. We provide discounts from time to time to our new as well as existing customers. The user-friendly interface of our website helps a customer in ordering various tickets easily and conveniently.”



If you are looking for NY Giants discount tickets for sale online, you can visit Coast To Coast Tickets online portal.



About Coast To Coast Tickets

Coast To Coast Tickets is one of the premium online retailers of sports, concerts and comedy event tickets. The company provides genuine and affordably priced tickets to customers of US. You can buy cheap tickets online to Cirque Du Soleil, through Coast To Coast Tickets website.



Contact Details



Coast To Coast Tickets

1024 N. Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Customer Service (toll-free): 1-866-353-5167

Website: http://www.coasttocoasttickets.com/