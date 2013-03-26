Coastal Moving Serves as Cheap Movers in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Coastal Moving, the family owned movers and packers based in San Diego, offers a range of moving services in San Diego, North County, East County and South Bay. The cheap movers San Diego leverages modern equipment and professional movers and caters to the people in these areas using the tools, manpower and the expertise required for relocating. Both long distance and local moving services are provided by the company.



The company claims that their staff is experienced at undertaking the most challenging of tasks due to the extensive training they have undergone and the expertise that the company has garnered over the years. The company states, “Each mover has undergone extensive training and performs local moves anywhere from 30 hrs to 50 hrs per week. We will never send out an inexperienced mover, or one who is undergoing training with your valuable possessions.” The company also gives the assurance that they never go in for subcontracting.



Moving of apartment, house, office, storage unit, special assistance for apartment communities, senior citizens etc. are also provided by Coastal Moving. In addition, customized delivery plans are also available for antique dealers, art galleries, furniture stores etc.



Samantha R from San Diego found the services of Coastal Moving movers and packers quite reliable. She said, “I recently had to help my parents pack up a twenty room house that they had been living in for over fifteen years. I was also moving. I chose coastal Moving and my parents chose someone expensive. The expensive one failed to finish the job and refused to return. Coastal stepped in without notice.”



The company has been rated high by BBB and offers last minute moving service encompassing the entire country. Affordable rates and flexible start times are highlights that the company provides their customers. For more information about the services of Coastal Moving, log on to their official website.



About Coastal Moving

Coastal Moving is a family-operated movers and packers company based in San Diego which has helped thousands of residents relocate in greater San Diego area. The company utilizes modern equipment and professional movers for local and long distance moving requirements. The services offered by the company encompass San Diego, North County, East County and South Bay. Moving requirements of any type of house, storage unit, apartment, office etc. are undertaken by the professional movers of Coastal Moving, inclusive of packing and moving challenging items like grand pianos, spas, machinery etc. Long distance moving is available up to 1000 miles.



Media Contact



Coastal Moving

4006 Caminito Espejo

San Diego

CA 92107

Tel: (619) 326-0266

Website: www.coastalmovingsandiego.com