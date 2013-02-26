Coastal Rides Launch Series of Workshop Manuals for Popular Boat Engines

Dover, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- It was Britain’s mastery of the seas that saw it become the world’s largest superpower, so it’s no wonder that their people still know a thing or two about boats. Coastal Rides, based in Dover Marina in Kent, ship their boat engines and parts worldwide and are main dealers for a wide variety of major boat manufacturers.



They have just included in their online store a series of detailed workshop manuals for boat engines so that mechanically minded individuals can maintain their engines without the need to send them in for expensive repairs.



The online store provides everything a boat owner could possibly need, from the smallest nut or washer to engine turbos and fully fitted out boats in a wide range of sizes and capabilities, together with engine, sterndrive, and Volvo penta parts.



Of the new additions, over forty workshop manuals have been added to the site, designed to give insight into how to maintain electrical systems, engines, reverse gear, ignition and fuel, and provide full technical data on a wide range of models. The manuals are described in detail and come replete with high quality imagery with which to assess their condition, together with a product code so that buyers can make sure the item matches their specifications before purchasing.



A spokesperson for Coastal Rides explained, “We aim to help boat owners and boat buyers find absolutely everything they could possibly need and we understand that the workshop manuals are an invaluable resource for regular boat users interested in keeping their boats ship-shape. Proper maintenance and care of boats is where most of our business comes from, so of course we encourage boat owners to take good care of their purchases. That’s why we’re also currently holding a special offer on service kits for engines and sterndrives.”



About Coastal Rides

Based in Dover Marina, Kent, Coastal Rides is the number one Independent Volvo Penta Specialist in the UK, they hold stock of thousands of Volvo Penta Parts, at prices so good that they are the first port of call for many Marine enthusiasts, even the Volvo Penta dealers themselves. Shipping worldwide, Coastal Rides can also supply Boat Fit Out items from many of the major boatbuilders; Sunseeker Boat Parts, Fairline Boat Parts, Sealine Boat Parts. They are also main dealers for Nanni, Sole Diesel, Mercuiser, Yanmar, Vetus and Raymarine. For more information please visit: http://www.coastalrides.co.uk/