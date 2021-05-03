Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global coastal surveillance market size is expected to reach USD 43.19 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rise in asymmetric engagement, advancements in technologies, and increasing focus on coastline security across various countries. Asymmetric threats are a major concern for coastal security, including offshore asset protection. A significant portion of global critical infrastructure such as oil wells, pipeline loading arms, floating LNG platforms, and drilling rigs are located offshore.



Based on the types, the Coastal Surveillance market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability.



Coastal surveillance market in North America contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020, due to growing deployment of advanced coastal surveillance systems to provide improved safety to coastal operations and presence of leading costal surveillance solution providers in countries in the region. In addition, presence of the longest coastline line in Canada is supporting demand for coastal surveillance in the region.



Key players in the market include Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT UK, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas SA, Terma A/S, Frequentis AG, Konsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, and FLIR Systems.



Important Points Mentioned in the Coastal Surveillance Market Study

Factors such as robust presence of international Coastal Surveillance solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Scale Coastal Surveillance

Moderate Scale Coastal Surveillance



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Monitoring

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

Search & Rescue

Electronic Warfare

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Naval

Coast Guard

Others



