Coastal Surveillance Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Northrop Grumman, the Raytheon Company, Thales

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyber frauds and attacks and emergence of big data analytics are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals is restricting the market growth.



Coastal surveillance act as a "virtual fence" that is recognition, identification, tracking and destruction of the intruders. Coastal surveillance systems are also coupled with geographic information systems to provide the efficient management and operation of automated container placement for security purposes.



Some of the key players profiled in the Coastal Surveillance include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, Frequentis AG, Vissim as, Saab AB, Selex Es S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Signalis S.A.S, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. , Rolta India, Kelvin Hughes and Tokyo Keiki Inc.



By End-User, Naval held significant growth during the forecast period due to several advantages such as availability of wider tracking areas, less interruption, and easier coordination. Based on geography, Asia pacific commanded the largest market share due to availability of well-developed Coastal Surveillance systems due to transportation from different countries.



Major Types of Coastal Surveillance Market covered are:

National

Regional

Port



Major Applications of Coastal Surveillance Market covered are:

Command & Control

Computers

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Communication

Intelligence

Electronic Warfare



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Coastal Surveillance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Coastal Surveillance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Coastal Surveillance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Coastal Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Coastal Surveillance Market Size

2.2 Coastal Surveillance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Coastal Surveillance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Coastal Surveillance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Coastal Surveillance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Coastal Surveillance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Coastal Surveillance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Coastal Surveillance Revenue by Product

4.3 Coastal Surveillance Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Coastal Surveillance Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Coastal Surveillance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



