Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. Announces Benefits of Having Plastic Storage Tanks Installed on Property

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Coastal Technical Sales, Inc., installers of plastic tanks in DE, NJ, PA, NY, MD and DC, is pleased to announce the benefits of having plastic storage tanks installed turnkey. Customers may have different reasons why they decided to have a plastic storage tank unit installed on their property. Whether they would like to store extra rainwater for emergencies or for when disaster strikes, it is good to understand why plastic tanks are better than tanks made from other materials. As certified tank installers, Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. understands the main differences between plastic tanks and others.



Plastic tanks have a slight advantage over steel tanks, when transported from place to place. Because plastic tanks are lightweight, they can easily be moved by hand when empty. This is important when it is being transported over rough terrain. Steel tanks, although still a popular choice of storage tanks, are heavy and must be craned into a new position when being transported.



Because the plastic tanks are lightweight, they can save property owners on shipping cost. Because the fuel prices are becoming higher and higher, this can a good way for property owners to save money when installing plastic tanks in NJ, PA, DE, MD, NY, or DC.



Plastic tanks also come in a wide variety of sizes and when speaking to a representative of Coastal Technical Sales, Inc., he (or she) can recommend the right size for any property. In fact, representatives from the company can answer any questions a customer has on plastic or steel tanks and installation and removal services as well. The company has over 35 years of experience, and understands what it takes to get the job done, no matter how challenging it may be. They have the right materials for any storage tank installation.



About Coastal Technical Sales Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.