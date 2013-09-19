Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. Announces Continuation of Selling Teflon Lined Valves in NJ, PA, DE and MD for over 25 Years

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Coastal Technical Sales, Inc., a distributor of polyethylene, fiberglass, steel and stainless steel storage tanks NJ, PA,NY and Delaware, is pleased to announce they have been selling Teflon Lined Valves in NJ, PA, NY, and DE for over 25 years.



This milestone is proof that Coastal Technical Sales Inc. practices its mantra of “doing whatever it takes.” The company has dedicated the previous 35 years to being the leader in the industry. . Individuals who try Coastal Technical Services first will not be disappointed with the hard work, prompt service and high-quality products provided by the company, Coastal Technical Services, Inc. distributes many other products including pipes, valves, steam traps and other miscellaneous products.



Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. will also be offering Teflon Valves in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and DC for the entire fall season. The company also offers a complete line of pipes and fittings for their customers’ needs, and also offers services for Teflon pipe fabrication in their shop located in Pennsylvania. The shop is located Montgomeryville, PA, convenient for customers coming from New Jersey, Delaware, DC and surrounding areas. Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. is one of the most versatile in the industry, with the capability to fabricate Teflon carbon steel and Teflon-lined stainless steel pipe. Making sure the customer receives everything they are looking for, each time they turn to Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. the company keeps their warehouse stocked with fiberglass and Teflon-lined pipe products.



Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. is easy to get in touch with and would be more than happy to answer any questions or concerns regarding any of the products offered, including UL and non UL listed chemical feed skids and Teflon lined valves for NJ, PA, DE, and MD customers. Customers can contact the company by calling 800-377-4757 or by visiting the warehouse I person in Montgomeryville, PA.



About Coastal Technical Sales, Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.