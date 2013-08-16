Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. Announces PA Tank Installer Certification

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. a distributor of stainless steel tanks in NJ, PA, and Delaware, is pleased to announce they are now a certified Pennsylvania tank installer. With their new certification, the company announces new tank installation and removal services. General contractors, environmental consultants, industrial facilities, and property developers can now turn to Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. for the new service. The turn-key tank installation services will include consultation tank system/piping installation and level monitoring systems. The new certification proves that the company will do whatever it takes to stay atop the industry.



Along with being certified as a PA tank installer, Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. has also become a certified public work contractor for the installation and removal of stainless steel tanks in PA, NJ and Delaware. The company has several staff members who are certified to perform turn-key installation services for stainless steel tanks.



The new certification is proof that Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. practices its mantra of “doing whatever it takes.” The company has dedicated the previous 35 years to being the leader in the industry. Individuals who try Coastal Technical Services, Inc. first will not be disappointed with the hard work, prompt service and high-quality products provided by the company. Other than stainless steel tanks, Coastal Technical Services, Inc. distributes many other products including pipes, valves, steam traps and other miscellaneous products.



About Coastal Technical Sales, Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.