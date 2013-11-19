Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. Announces Polythylene Tank Installation Services This December

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Coastal Technical Sales, Inc., a certified PA tank installation company, is pleased to announce they are now offering Polythylene tank installation services this December. The company is available to install storage tanks throughout the east coast, serving areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, DC, and Maryland. Within its first 38 years of existence, the company has distributed high-quality tanks and related products to chemical, power, pharmaceutical and municipal industries. The company has found success due to the long-lasting partnerships they build with their customers.



In recent years, Polythylene chemical tanks have become the material of choice used by chemical, power, municipal and pharmaceutical industries throughout the country. Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. will ensure customers that they will have the highest-quality tank installed. When consulting with a company representative, customers will gain trust that the company will select a properly designed chemical tank for their specific application.



Aside from manufacturing and installing Polythylene tanks for customers throughout the east coast, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is committed to solving all of their customers’ problems dealing with corrosion, abrasion and erosion. Whether customers are current, or new, the staff enjoys speaking with people interested in the services they provide and are dedicated to informing them on the products they offer.



The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA, which makes it easy for customers in PA, NY, NJ, DC, DE and MD to be served quickly and efficiently. To schedule an appointment for Polythylene tank installation service, please call 800-377-4757. Those interested in finding out more information on how the company can help can also send their questions to sales@coastaltechnical.com. A company representative will have all questions and concerns answered immediately. Customers can keep up with the company by following them on Following them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Google +.



About Coastal Technical Sales Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.