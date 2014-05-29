Coastal Technical Sales Inc. Now Offering Above Ground Steel Storage Tanks

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- There are a number of businesses and corporations that need alternatives to provide additional storage for various chemicals and materials. Steel storage tanks provide the space needed, offering easy set up and reliable operations. Coastal Technical Sales Inc., a company that strives for complete customer satisfaction with their quality products, is announcing the availability of above ground steel storage tanks for businesses and buildings. They offer tanks for customers in the chemical, municipal, or power plant industries.



For the convenience of their client base, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. offers Highland Tanks with single or double walls. Businesses vary in their tank needs, so they offer a variety of steel tanks in Philadelphia to choose. Above ground tanks serve many purposes, depending on the industry. Their steel Highland Tanks range from water tanks to fire protection tanks and chlorine contact tanks. With the tanks located in their facility, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. will supply and expertly install their products to ensure maximum efficiency that meet storage needs. Their above ground steel tanks can effectively store water for facilities where water supply is limited.



In addition to tanks, customers can inquire on their quality valves, as well. Whether needing high pressure or high performance valves, the company possesses fiberglass, Teflon, steel, and composite valves in NJ to satisfy the needs of their customers. If a client is unsure of the budget their company is working with, or which product will benefit the storage and valve needs for more space and increased safety in the workplace, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. offers free estimates to establish trust for their clients. To hear more about their services, or to consult with a professional, please contact the company today.



About Coastal Technical Sales Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.