Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. Now Offering High Quality Steam Traps Installations for Power Plants This Winter

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Whether a large nuclear power plant, or a small refinery, installing high performance equipment is a top priority. When plants are seeing an increase in wasted steam when water is condensed to gas, or an equipment malfunction, a new steam trap will be beneficial. This winter, Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their high-quality steam traps for power plants. The company serves many areas, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, and New York, earning customer’s trust with each installation.



Steam traps play a huge role in the performance of the boiler system. They will minimize or completely eliminate any wasted or leaking steam, while improving heating efficiency. Steam traps operate as automatic valves, allowing power plants to control or adjust the flow of steam at any given time. When a representative of the company installs a steam trap, customers can be assured energy will be conserved and production will be increased. The dedicated staff will happily explain the advantages of a new steam trap and its importance to the efficiency of the plant.



In addition to offering steam traps for power plants, Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. offers a variety of equipment for power plant installations. This equipment includes chemical storage tanks, fiberglass pipes, lined steel pipes and valves, composite valves, and metal valves. Each piece of equipment serves a different purpose for the power plant and offers a high-quality solution for efficient performance in the factory.



The complete line of steam traps offered by Coastal Technical Sales, Inc. allow power plants to save steam while optimizing safety and lowering maintenance costs. To hear more about their high-quality steam traps, or to schedule an appointment for a free estimate with a reliable certified PA tank installation company, please call 800-377-4757 or visit their website today. The professionals are available to answer any questions that arise.



About Coastal Technical Sales Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.