Coastal Technical Sales Inc. Now Offering Valves for Power Plants This Spring

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Power plants rely on the performance and quality of their equipment to ensure the safety of their workers. Valves make for a convenient way to protect the transfer of heat and steam, while controlling the cooling circuits within the plant. To assist in making the plant as reliable and safe as possible, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is announcing they are now offering their quality valves to customer’s working in power plants this spring. There are various types of valves that are available, each holding different duties and installed by certified technicians. The company strives to provide exceptional customer service with their quality parts, adhering to client wishes and demands.



With a wide variety of valves stored in the warehouse of Coastal Technical Sales Inc., power plants can choose the valve that meets their needs. Valves are needed to control the movement of various steams, gases, and water within the plant, ensuring fluid is flowing safely for protection of the power plant. Whether needing a style such as a ball valve, butterfly, ball check, swing check, or globe and gate valves, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. possesses high pressure and high performance valves for the satisfaction of their clients. Customers can choose from fiberglass, stainless steel, Teflon, or composite valves in NJ, depending on their needs.



The valves that are installed to the plant are durable and long lasting to exceed any expectations. As safety requirements become stricter, it is important to maintain the performance and reliability of all equipment, including Teflon lined valves in DE. The valves are provided to solve any erosive, abrasive, or corrosion concerns a power plant may be experiencing. In addition to valves, Coastal Technical Sales Inc. offers the sale and installation of tanks, pipes, steam traps, and actuators for the chemical, power, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. To hear more about their products, visit the website today.



About Coastal Technical Sales Inc.

Coastal Technical Sales Inc. is a certified PA tank installer and distributor of corrosion resistant products to various industries including chemical process, power, municipal and pharmaceutical. The company stands out amongst the competition because it offers first-class customer service, products and value to their loyal customers. For over 35 years, customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have turned to Coastal Technical Sales Inc. for corrosion resistant pipes, chemical storage tanks and other products. The company is located in Montgomeryville, PA.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.coastaltechnical.com/.