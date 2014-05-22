CoasterStone Coasters That Are Attractive and Durable Are Now Available from Love Custom Coasters

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Love Custom Coasters, http://www.lovecustomcoasters.com/, a website that is devoted to offering a wide selection of top quality coasters, has just added CoasterStone coasters to its already-impressive lineup of products.



Even though the highly absorbent CoasterStone coasters were just introduced, they are already becoming a brisk seller with customers who appreciate their high quality, durability and attractive look. As a bonus, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Love Custom Coasters can decorate the coasters with company logos or promotional messages and sell them in bulk to their clients. In addition to business owners, the CoasterStone coasters are also catching the eye of brides and grooms-to-be who want to give them away at their wedding, as well as people who are planning large parties.



As the founders of Love Custom Coasters understand quite well, business owners want to purchase promotional products that people will actually use and appreciate—not just toss into a trash can. That is why they are devoted to offering only the best quality coasters possible. Unlike cheap promotional trinkets that will be discarded after a few minutes, every coaster that Love Custom Coasters sells is attractive and highly functional.



“CoasterStone is the original absorbent stone coaster,” an article on the Love Custom Coasters website noted, adding that with several beautiful designs that will complement any decorative scheme, custom stone coasters add a touch of exceptional quality and timeless elegance to any home.



“They’re perfect as personalized gifts for friends or business clients, who will remember you whenever they partake of their evening refreshments, morning cups of coffee or afternoon tea. CoasterStone Coasters can be imprinted with your design.”



In addition to improving the look of any coffee table or breakfast bar, CoasterStone coasters are very absorbent and can easily be cleaned up should some coffee, cola or other beverage spill on them.



Anybody who would like to learn more about CoasterStone coasters may visit the Love Custom Coasters website at anytime; there, they can browse through the selection that is available. They can also check out the other types of coasters that they offer, including cork, pulpboard and rubber.



About Love Custom Coasters

Love Custom Coasters is a division of LovePromos (www.LovePromos.com). The site specializes in the best selection of stone coasters, pulpboard coasters, rubber coasters, cork coasters and gift coasters available online. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovecustomcoasters.com