Coated Fabrics Market: Business Prospects, Growth Demand, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast Till 2028

The report "Coated Fabrics Market by Product Type (Polymer-coated Fabrics, Rubber-coated Fabrics and Fabric-backed Wall Coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies), & Region – Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 23.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is projected to grow due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies and innovative product development in protective clothing. The innovations are featured to meet the vital properties of coated fabrics products for different applications. Coated fabrics can serve a range of safety benefits and there is growing demand for safety measures in automobiles, aircraft, and other types of transportation. Therefore, there is a crucial need to increase coated fabrics production to sustain the demand.



Protective Clothings was the fastest growing application of the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2022

Due to the increased demand from the healthcare industry, stringent regulations and standards, technical improvements, and increasing awareness about workplace safety. Protective clothing manufacturer prefer coated fabrics as it has advantages in terms of safety, performance and sustainability. The technological developments in the coated fabrics advances its perfoamance, durability and functionality. This is projected to drive the in the protective clothing application in coated fabrics market.



Polymer-coated fabrics segment is estimated to be the largest product type of the coated fabrics, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Polymer coated fabrics, such as polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene (PE), have emerged as a preferred alternative in the coated fabrics market. Their popularity stems from their exceptional versatility, offering a wide range of applications across various industries. These coated fabrics are known for their impressive durability, which ensures long-lasting performance even in demanding environments. This has indicated to their dominance in the coated fabrics market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for coated fabrics, driven by the high economic growth due to growing automotive & chemical industries and the rising population in region especially in India and China. There is high growth seen in protective clothing segments in this region due to increased government regulations for safety concerns in various industries such as transportation, chemical, oil & gas, construction and residential housing. This is due to growing economic conditions, rising GDP, active manufacturing sectors and healthcare sectors in emerging countries. Due to these reasons the demand for coated fabrics in Asia Pacific region is increased.



The key players profiled in the report include Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Freudenberg Group (Germany).