Coated Fabrics Market to Gain Traction Through 2024 :Top Key Players - Trelleborg AB, Takata Corporation, Bo-Tex Sales Co, ContiTech AG

Some of the leading manufacturers of coated fabrics mentioned in the report include BASF SE, PPG Industries, Uniroyal Engineered Products, 3M Company Valspar Corp, Mount Vernon Mills, Bayer AG, Saint-Gobain, Continental AG, Takata Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Dickson Constant, Serge Ferrari Group, Seaman, SRF Limited, Spradling International, Inc, and Omnovo Solutions, among others.



In terms of the product, polyurethane coated fabrics will witness substantial demand in the near future. Polyurethane fabrics are lightweight, breathable, and extremely durable, making them best-suited for a range of applications. It is also widely used in different clothing and fashion accessories as it can give the fabric the appearance of leather. Polyurethane coated fabrics can be manufactured in different thicknesses, based on their intended application.



Coated polyurethane fabrics finds wide application for medical air mattresses, lifeboats and vests, and canopies. These are also used as protective clothing in numerous industrial applications. In the diaper industry, the product is used to replace disposable diapers. Polyurethane fabrics are also used to produce raincoats and camping gears. A positive application outlook in these sectors will certainly drive polymer coated fabrics market trends. Furthermore, polyurethane fabrics are ecofriendly compared to similar materials like PVC, which will further promote the material adoption.



Polyurethane fabrics are playing a critical role in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Sustained nature of the pandemic has resulted in global shortage of personal protective equipment. Manufacturers are ramping up their production units to mass-produce PPE. In April 2020 it was reported that Indian firm Pioneer Hygiene was manufacturing nearly 27,000 body suits on a daily basis. These body coveralls were lightweight and breathable, coated with a microporous PU film.



In addition to protective clothing, polymer coated fabrics are considerably used in furniture & seating, canopies and roofing applications. The product is slated to experience a significant demand from canopies segment. This can be associated with growing participation in outdoor leisure activities such as camping, hiking, and trekking over the past several years. Similar trends worldwide are anticipated to boost the segment growth. However, a lockdown situation in many countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people to remain at home, which may affect the industry forecast up to some extent as sales are down.



Considering the regional landscape, North American polymer coated fabrics industry will witness notable growth during the projected timeframe. This can be associated with the presence of leading automakers in the region. The product is used to manufacture vehicle interior, roofing and seats. These automakers are focusing on the implementation of advanced polymer materials in vehicles to enhance the aesthetic appeal and offer a comfortable experience to customers.



