The global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 32.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile fabrics are frequently coated to make them waterproof, windproof, electro-conductive, antimicrobial, flame retardant, thermo-chromic, electro-magnetic shielding, ultra-violet radiation shielding, photochromic, self-cleaning, and stain resistant among others. Coating is carried out to protect the textile materials along with the aim to protect thee users from various vulnerabilities.



Growth in automotive sector coupled with a rapid rise in industrialization across the globe is projected to propel the market for coated fabrics as increased demand for automobiles would directly influence the demand for automotive coated fabric. Similar is the case for rise in industrialization which would create in demand for coated fabric used in conveyor belts, barrier materials and abrasive backing among others.



For the competitive landscape, the report profiles the following companies:



Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg Ab, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and Serge Ferrari Group among others.



Asia Pacific market is expected to be the highest growing in the coated fabric market with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in construction activities in the region creating a surge in demand for coated fabric in furniture, carpet backing, artificial leather and upholstery among others. Further a rise in demand for automobiles in this region will further boost the market demand for use in products like seating, airbags, etc.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Coated Fabrics market on the basis of type, raw materials, process end-user and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Base Fabrics

Adhesives



Process Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Construction

Agriculture Clothing

Geotextiles

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Packaging

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



Polymer coated fabrics would dominate the market with a growth rate of CAGR 3.6% during the forecast period with more than 80% of the market share in the year 2018. This is chiefly owing to the huge application of polymer coated fabrics in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and home furnishing segments which require superior fabric strength.



Automotive sector is projected to be the leading segment among end-user with a growth rate of CAGR 3.5% followed by geotextiles segment with a growth rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The growth in the automotive sector is due to the necessity to comply with the stringent government regulation to provide airbags in the automobile to protect the drivers and passengers from any accident.



Calendar finishing is forecasted to lead the market with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by 2026 owing to the suitability of this process in processing of rubber-based fabrics as well as manufacturing of heat sensitive polymer based fabrics. This calendar finishing process is used to provide luster and smoothness to the fabrics.



The North America market is forecasted to capture the largest market share with a revenue of USD 8.30 billion in 2018 and would reach USD 11.13 billion by 2026 in the forecast period owing to the growth of healthcare and automotive sector in this region. The North American market is followed by Europe having a growth rate of 3.7%.



Key point summary:



Consumers expect the Keyword industry to continue to grow at a rapid pace



Quality is a crucial aspect of brand loyalty



Drivers boosting Coated Fabric Market growth include supply chain and raw material sourcing, advertising, the aesthetic appeal of products, technology, retail outlets, increase of digital retailers, and the brick-and-mortar establishment by online retailers



There is a high demand from consumers for innovative products, clean labels, naturally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and a wider range of products.



Respondents are attempting better approaches to reach customers, with an emphasis on advertising and social media



Most food and beverage companies profiled in the study currently sell less than 20 percent of their products through an online platform



Operational inefficiency, which is dependent on factors like employee and production capacity, can be a hurdle for technological advancements and other innovations



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing requirement for protective coatings

3.1.2. Global deployment of Coated Fabrics among end-users

3.1.3. Growing investment in R&D to provide better coated fabrics



Chapter 4. Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Coated Fabrics Ma Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Coated Fabrics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Coated Fabrics Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Swift advancement in industrialization

4.5.1.2. Implementation of stringent regulatory norms pertaining to workers safety

4.5.1.3. Growth in automotive sector

4.5.1.4. Growth in construction activities

4.5.2. Market restraint analysis

4.6. Key opportunities prioritized

4.7. Coated Fabrics Competitive scenario



Chapter 5. Coated Fabrics Market Type use Insights & Trends



Continued…..



