Coated Glass Market Analysis by Technologies, Types, Size, Share, Applications, Growth & Industry Forecast 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The global coated glass market size is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Report and Data. Growth of the building and construction sector and the increasing emphasis on green buildings across the globe is among the main driver for the market. According to the Glass Association of North America, glass is coated to meet explicit prerequisites in thermal and solar performance, advancement in the visibility, and to alter the surface features without changing the fundamental structure of the glass. The resultant product improves energy conservation when compared to normal variation of the glass. Coated glass helps in enhancing protection, sunlight-based control, and hydrophobic properties. The product is used for both practical and ornamental purposes.



In terms of safety and high fuel efficiency, technological innovation in the transport sector has positively influenced manufacturers to invest in R&D and extend & develop the product portfolio, accelerating the growth of the coated glass industry. Increased product use in automotive windshields would improve the size of the coated glass market. These products help to reflect excessive IR and UV radiation and provide protection, thermal shock resistance and long-lasting properties, thus propelling the market demand for coated glass. Over 70 million passenger car units were sold globally in 2019, of which Europe accounted for over 25% of sales.



In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the global industry. In the region, China held the highest share, while developing economies such as India and Southeast Asian nations, are assessed in the coming years to observe worthwhile growth. The development of the building and construction segment is attributed to rapid industrialization in the region and depends on it to play a major role in driving industrial growth.



Europe will report steady growth of over 3.5 percent, led by France, Germany, Russia, Poland and the UK. Construction demand in Europe has increased due to growth in green buildings, hospitals, offices and institutions. The rise in environmental concerns has led to the implementation of different standards for carbon emissions and energy savings. These materials are used in automobiles by car manufacturers as they do not break up on contact into sharp parts. The involvement of different automotive manufacturers in the area has thus favoured the growth of the demand for coated glass.



Impact of COVID19 on Coated Glass Market:

COVID-19 has adversely influenced the market. Owing to the imposition of lockdowns and social constraints, the decreased market demand for many goods would also have a negative effect on the products of this sector, albeit for a shorter period of time. For both building developers and automotive producers, the business has been slower, but operating on the assumption that the government will introduce the necessary quantitative easing steps to support the growth of these industries, the effect is likely to be short-term rather than crisis-ridden. The supply chain of construction is strongly affected, creating project slippage and additional costs. The switch to offsite construction methods could be accelerated by strengthened emphasis on worker safety and increased cost pressure. This industry would therefore be slower for a brief period of time due to these unpredictable conditions, but it is expected to gain traction by the end of 2021.



Coated Glass Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global coated glass market on the basis of product type, end use, application, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Hard coated

- Soft coated

- Low-E Glass

- Solar control



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Facades

- Window

- Partition

- Others



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Construction

- Automobile

- Sports and leisure

- Aerospace & defense



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



The following timeline is considered for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Duration: 2020-2027



