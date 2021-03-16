New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Increasing online sales, flexible paper packaging, good quality print images are driving the demand for the market.



Market Size – USD 46.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – High demand from the e-commerce sector.



The global Coated Paper market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the period 2020-2027. The market under study had a value of USD 46.37 billion in 2019. The demand for the industry is primarily driven by the rise in online sales or trade, rising demand for advertising and packaging in different sectors, demand from advertisement media like newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalog among others.



The Global Coated Paper Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Coated Paper market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Asia Pulp & Paper, Dunn Paper Company, Lecta Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Verso Corporation, and Burgo Group SPA.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Coated Paper market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Coated Paper market is split into:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Others



Coating Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Clay

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Packaging

Printing

Labels



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Coated Paper market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Coated Paper Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Coated Paper Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising in online sales and trade

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for flexible paper packaging

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for good quality print images

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Continuous changes in the price of wood pulp

4.2.3.2. The requirement of high capital and energy in the manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue….



